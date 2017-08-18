H-C board sets tax rate for facility upgrades

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

During a special hearing Monday night, the Hardin-Central Board of Education set the tax rate for Hardin-Central’s 2017-18 school year.

Superintendent Trey Cavanah felt, however, that the board’s 6-0 approval of the tax rate at the district schoolhouse accomplished something else.

“It sends the message that we are looking to improve our district with not only student achievement, but also facility upgrades and maintenance,” Cavanah said.

As recommended by Cavanah, the tax rate is 4.9303 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

The tax rate hearing was the first of two special hearings Monday that took place before the board’s regular monthly meeting. Because of a state statute mandating public hearings for districts that start classes 10-plus days before the first Monday of September, the board held a hearing to officially set Hardin-Central’s first day of classes for this year.

