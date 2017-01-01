Gearing up for a new school year
Hunter Lee, 5, left, checks out a book while his sister, Ember Lee, 8, looks on. The Henrietta siblings spent time looking at books provided by the Ray County Library while they were shopping for school supplies at the Back to School Fair hosted by Missouri Valley Community Action Agency on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 3, at the Richmond National Guard Armory. (Photo by Leah Wankum/Richmond News)
