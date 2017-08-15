Farmers market joins First Thursdays

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Richmond’s popular farmers market will be open additional days for the rest of the season.

The Richmond Farmers Market will be open the first Thursday of each month in addition to each Saturday.

The farmers market is open from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday from May until October. The Richmond City Council approved in a 6-0 vote during its Aug. 8 meeting a provision to also allow the market to operate on the first Thursday of each month. The extension is under the same agreement with the city council that allows the Richmond Downtown District to host the farmers market Saturday mornings.

During the city’s First Thursdays program, which runs from June to November, several businesses on the Richmond Square leave their storefronts open from 6 to 9 p.m. for evening shoppers. In doing so, these businesses allow local vendors, including artists, independent contractors and home-based businesses, to have a space to sell their wares.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, August 15, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.