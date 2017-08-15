Emergency responders talk man down from jumping off Missouri River bridge

By Leah Wankum, Editor

An area man was going to jump off the Missouri River bridge last week, but emergency personnel stopped him and got him safely on solid ground.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol received a report at about 10:30 a.m. Friday of a man attempting to jump off the Ike Skelton Bridge. Several emergency personnel showed up to the scene on the northbound side of the bridge, including the highway patrol, Ray and Lafayette counties’ sheriff departments, Lexington Fire & Rescue Department, Richmond Fire Department and Central Jackson County Fire Protection District.

“He said he was going to jump, but he never did,” said Sheriff Garry Bush, adding that once they got him safety down at about 5:30 p.m., he was taken to a hospital for mental evaluation.

