Eagleton food pantry complete

$299,000 project expands storage and prep space, operates on one level

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Construction is complete on the Eagleton Center, and a whole new operation for the Harvesters Food Pantry is already on a roll.

The Ray County Commissioners recently signed all the paperwork for the grant money funding to be dispersed to the contractor, Westport Construction. Funding for the $299,000 expansion project came through a Community Development Block Grant.

Presiding Commissioner Gary Wilhite said the Harvesters Food Pantry began operating in July in the new space. Harvesters Food Pantry is open the third Wednesday of every month from 1 to 5 p.m.

“Allen (Dale) said it was pretty nifty the way it’s set up,” Wilhite said.

Eastern Commissioner Allen Dale volunteers alongside a score of Ray County residents who spend several hours monthly preparing non-perishable food items and packing them into boxes for distribution.

The complete story is in the Friday, August 18, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.