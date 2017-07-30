Donna Kay Kimm Murray

Donna Kay Kimm Murray, 74, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2017, at University Hospital, Columbia.

She was born June 5, 1943, in Washington D.C., the only daughter of Rosmand Eileen Knight Kimm and Neal Edwin Kimm. Her childhood years were spent in Mason City, Iowa, where she spent much of her time with her grandparents, whom she credited with teaching her honesty and a strong work ethic along with a love of fishing, lakes and gardening. In 1956, the family relocated to West Des Moines, Iowa. Donna earned her senior life-saving certificate at the age of 16, and her first real job was at the newly opened swimming pool. Girls couldn’t lifeguard then, but were a back-up and did other jobs. She was a charter member of the Thespian Society of Valley High School, a band member and a member of the drill team and golf team. She graduated high school in 1961 and attended NE Missouri State Teachers College (Truman University) for one year.

In 1962, she married high school sweetheart, Ronald Lee Berry. The marriage dissolved in 1965. Donna married Aubrey “Lee” Murray Aug. 31, 1965. Having worked at dry-cleaning plants for a couple of years, the couple accepted jobs and moved to Amarillo, Texas. They returned to the Kansas City area in 1968 where Lee went on the road and Donna accepted the job of manager of the Rowland Park One Hour Martinizing. She was one of the two female plant managers in the Kansas City area, and the youngest. She was a firm believer in equal pay for equal work and a woman’s right to do any job she chose, providing she had the ability.

In 1972, the couple purchased a small dry-cleaning plant in Richmond. Soon they added modern equipment and one-hour cleaning and a shirt laundry to the store. A couple of years later, custom window coverings and wallpaper sales were added. Over the next 20 years, Donna helped design and install many window treatments from Kansas to the Lake of the Ozarks. In 1997, they sold the store due to Lee’s failing health. Prior to this, he had encouraged her to return to college in the event something happened to him. Donna went to Maple Woods College, completing her A.A., then to William Jewell College at night, receiving her B.S. in Business Management. In 1997, she graduated with honors from Central Missouri State with a master’s in Social Gerontology. Lee’s untimely stroke and nine-year invalid status changed their plans, and Donna became a 24/7 caregiver.

They had always loved camping and the lake area. When they sold the store, they relocated to the Truman Lake area. Fulfilling a lifelong retirement dream, friends encouraged and helped her learn to tow the travel trailer, so for seven years, she drove to south Texas and they spent the winter there. She always said Lee could sit in a wheelchair down there in the sun much more comfortably than in cold Missouri. Having found a second family in south Texas, Donna continued to return after Lee’s passing in August of 2005.

In 2007, Donna and her companion, Chuck Faber, began contracting for the Corps of Engineers. For five years, they were custodians at Long Shoal, moving to Berry Bend in 2013. After Chuck’s passing in July 2013, she continued at Berry Bend, adding relief park attendant at Long Shoal and Osage Bluff to her jobs. She loved her job, saying often, “I am so lucky. I get paid to walk on the beach ,and I wake up to the sound of birds singing and the tranquility of the woods.” She continued going to south Texas every winter. While there, she was very active in the woodcarvers group, playing pool, growing the wonderful plants that are part of the Rio Grande Valley and enjoying her park model, her dogs and friends. She also loved reading and making baby quilts for the great-grandbabies.

Perhaps the happiest time of her life was planning her retirement traveling, fishing, etc. with her kindred spirit companion, Charles Fulton. Her frequent saying was, “Let the adventures begin!”

She is best remembered as a tough, compassionate lady with many extraordinary talents, which included painting and woodcarving.

She was a member of United Methodist Church, Warsaw. She was a charter member and past president of Richmond Business and Professional Women’s Club, a member of Sigma Phi Omega, and National Gerontology Academic Honor and Professional Society.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, companion, stepfather, Franklin Smith and stepmother Julia Kimm.

She is survived by two stepdaughters, Victoria (Carle) Gustavison, Waxahachie, Texas and Rebecca (Roy) LeGrand, Columbia; two half-brothers, Neal Kimm (Ruth), Jonesboro, Tenn., and Richard (Judy) Smith, Lenexa, Kan.; two half-sisters, Julia (Tom) Lampman, Delray Beach, Fla., and Roberta (Clint) Peckman, Paola, Kan.; six grandchildren, Krista (Ted) Miller, Rolla, Erin (Travis) Karr, Rolla, Josiah (Emily) Gustavison, New Albany, Ind., Isaac (Sharon) LeGrand, Silverdale, Wash., Rachel (Doug) Storm, Columbia, and Charity LeGrand, Columbia; 11 great-grandchildren; two nieces and three nephews.

A celebration of her life memorial service is 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, at Reser Funeral Home, 101 W. Main St, Warsaw.