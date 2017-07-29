Donita Diane Stephens

Donita Diane Stephens, 56, of rural Richmond, died Saturday, July 29, 2017, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Donita was born Jan. 20, 1961, in Kansas City, Mo., to Donald and Bernita (Jacobson) Lafferty. She married Michael James Stephens, of Denver, Colo., Aug. 14, 1977; he survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: her stepmother, Bonnie Lafferty, of Kansas City, Mo.; five brothers and their spouses, Chris and Laura Lafferty, of Orrick, Kim and Tracy Lafferty, of Idaho, Dan Glaszczak, of Blue Springs, John Glaszczak and family, of Kansas City, Mo., and Rick Glazczak, of Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother, Donita was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Lafferty.

Donita was a member of CottonCreek Christian Ministry, Cowboys for Christ and attended Cowboy Chapel. She ministered through horses so that people could learn to know about Jesus Christ.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to CottonCreek Christian Ministry, the ministry that she so dearly loved and lived.

Memorial services are 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4, at Christian Fellowship Ministries, north of Richmond. There will be a time of fellowship at the church following the services. Inurnment will be at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.