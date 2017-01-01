Danielle Roberts

Danielle Roberts, 56, of Lexington, formerly of Richmond, died Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at the Lafayette Regional Health Center, Lexington.

Danielle was born Jan. 18, 1961, in Kansas City, Kan., to Louis M. and Dee-Ann (Messenger) Gonzalez. She married Monte L. Roberts, of Shawnee, Kan. in 1988. He preceded her in death June 21, 2007.

Survivors include: one son and daughter-in-law, Thomas L. and Sandy Payne, of Independence; four daughters and one son-in-law, Deec-Ann and Carlos Rosado, of Lincoln. Kan., Amanda Roberts, of Richmond, Martina Roberts, of Lexington, and Samantha Roberts, of Richmond; one brother, Catajuan Gonzalez, and 14 grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Danielle was preceded in death by one brother, William Gonzalez, and a sister, Manuela Romero.

Danielle was a homemaker. She worked at Bates City BBQ, Gordman’s department store and A-Team Painting. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a strong, independent woman, who took on the role of mom and dad. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Danielle lived in Kansas City, Lincoln, Kan., and Richmond before moving to Lexington. She was of the Christian faith.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.

Visitation is 7 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Memorial services follow at 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.