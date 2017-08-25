Creation and Evolution

One of the oft-debated topics in the church today, and, I would contend, one of the most important topics in the church today, is that of creation vs. evolution. Important because if truth be told, one cannot hold onto Biblical Christianity while holding onto the theory of evolution (even theistic evolution – i.e. God oversaw it). Now, I’m not saying that anyone who holds to the theory of evolution cannot be a genuine Christian. What I am saying is that one cannot hold onto the theory of evolution without placing oneself in serious danger of losing hold of the one thing that matters – faith in Christ.

For the theory of evolution totally contradicts the basic Christian principle that Scripture is the inerrant and infallible Word of God. After all, Genesis 1 leaves absolutely no room for evolution, as it plainly teaches how creation occurred within six literal days. “There was evening and there was morning – the first day …. the second day … etc.” Now it is true that not every word of Scripture is to be taken in a literal sense, as some of Scripture is written in genres in which the language is quite figurative. But Genesis is no such genre, and there is nothing in it that indicates it should be taken in any manner other than its literal and natural sense – i.e. six 24-hour periods. (And no, Psalm 90:4 and 2 Peter 3:8 do not refer to the length of the days of creation but to God’s eternal nature and patience).

