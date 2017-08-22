Clouds part for ‘lifetime experience’

The Aug. 21, 2017 Great American Eclipse

By the Richmond News Staff

Twilight came and went in just a matter of minutes. And so did the rain in Ray County.

The total solar eclipse appeared at precisely 1:08 p.m. Central Standard Time. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon travels between the Earth and the sun, causing near darkness as the Moon’s shadow passes across Earth.

The sky grew noticeably and eerily darker minutes before totality. Thermometers indicated a drop of 10 degrees Fahrenheit during totality. Crickets began chirping, and birds stopped singing. Cities’ automated streetlights flickered on. The horizon in every direction glowed like a beautiful sunset. And, the fateful rainy weather and clouds cleared away.

Ray County residents and visitors alike had their eyes on the weather forecast, hoping and praying the morning’s thunderous start would end soon. It was pouring buckets from Kansas City to Marshall, so many viewers, both local and from out of town, kept driving on their hunt for clear skies.

A river of cars was seen going east on Missouri Highway 10, then south on Missouri Highway 13 as viewers continued their hunt for blue skies. Those who stayed put were well rewarded because the sun broke through the clouds at about 12:25 p.m., just in time for the perfect viewing of totality.

“Isn’t it beautiful?” said a fifth-grade boy at Sunrise Elementary School in Richmond. “It’s a once in a lifetime thing.”

Students in the school districts across the county had the option to go outside a few minutes ahead of totality. And the schoolteachers turned the eclipse into a teaching moment.

Brigitte Gernetzke, a fifth-grade teacher at Sunrise, said students watched solar and lunar eclipse videos in preparation for the eclipse.

“We simulated how the Moon revolves around the sun,” Gernetzke said. “They (the students) were watching it in Oregon and how it was going across the United States, and they learned how fast the Earth is moving. Many don’t realize (how fast).”

When the weather started raining and clouding up, the young students at Sunrise became so upset. Every time the clouds rolled across the sun, the students yelled, “Boo! Go away!” But then, as the clouds broke up, the children laid out on blankets, put on their solar eclipse viewing glasses and enjoyed an amphitheater-like experience.

The experience of the totality did not disappoint. There was cheering and shrieking as the 2 1/2 minutes passed quickly by.

