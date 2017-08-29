Car wreck spurs talk on new stop sign

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Speeding and a car crash spurred recent public safety talks in the Richmond Council Chambers.

The Richmond council’s public safety committee met Aug. 22 to discuss potential installation of a stop sign at East Lexington Street and Morningside Terrace as well as a children-at-play sign on East Franklin Street.

Police Chief Chad Burnine expressed concern about a potentially confusing intersection at Lexington and Morningside, citing a recent traffic accident in which vehicles collided when their drivers entered the intersection simultaneously.

“I’ve never noticed this – I’ve lived here for however long, and it never dawned on me – there’s a stop sign if you’re going north on Morningside Terrace, but there’s nothing if you’re going east on Lexington or south on Morningside Terrace,” Burnine said. “So we had a car going east and a car going south, and there wasn’t a stop sign for either one of them. Well, they ran into each other because they were both going through the intersection.”

