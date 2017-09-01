Bond levy decreases for city taxpayers

Deadline extended for Swafford’s Ford bond closures

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Tax rates are set for Richmond residents for the 2017 calendar year.

The Richmond City Council also set in a 7-0 vote the tax rates for Richmond after a public hearing during the council meeting Aug. 22. The tax levy for general revenue was set at $0.6499 per $100 assessed valuation; the park levy was set at $0.1622 per $100 assessed valuation; and the debt service, or general obligation bonds approved by voters to fund the waterworks and sewer systems, was set at $0.3830 per $100 assessed valuation.

Tonya Willim, city clerk, said this ordinance sets the tax rates for the 2017 calendar year. Rebecca Hoeflicker, Richmond finance director, said the debt service rate is the only different rate compared to last year’s tax levies.

In other business, the council also approved 7-0 amending its economic development agreement with Swafford’s Ford Sales.

Toni Stegeman with Gilmore & Bell in Kansas City said the company experienced unavoidable delays with its third-party financing, which meant the closing of the bonds did not occur June 30, the original closing date.

The complete story is in the Friday, September 1, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.