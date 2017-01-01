Billie Davis ‘Bill’ Hodson

Billie Davis “Bill” Hodson, 87, of Richmond, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, at Shirkey Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Richmond.

Bill was born March 15, 1930, in Polo, to Francis Marion and “Allie” (Davis) Hodson. He married Betsy Ann Thompson, of Richmond, Dec. 24, 1950; she survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: one son and daughter-in-law, William “Bill” and Anita Hodson, of Richmond; two daughters, Ann D. Willard, of Everton, and Nicki Hodson-Commer, of Columbia; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Mary Bilton, of Richmond, and Martha and Tom Harmon, of Richmond; and four grandchildren, Betsy Willard, Adam Willard (Claire), William Commer (Elly) and Jaryn Commer.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by one sister, Jean Leamer.

Bill was raised and educated in Polo, and moved to Richmond in the 1950s. He worked for Wollard Motor Company for 20 years, and then went out on his own starting Hodson’s Auto Repair. Bill also worked for 20 years for the Richmond R-XVI school district as a custodian, where he was loved by all the children who called him Mr. Bill. His wife, Betsy, would babysit and Bill would always say the more children the better in their home – he loved children. He liked to mow especially mowing the church yard. He dearly loved his wife and told her often how much. Bill was a member of the United Christian Presbyterian Church in Richmond.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the United Christian Presbyterian Church General Fund.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5, United Christian Presbyterian Church, Richmond. Memorial services follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.