Area grid squads to compete in jamborees Friday night

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The beginning of the 2017 high school football season is right around the corner and area teams will be getting their first taste of action against an opponent Friday night. All three area schools will be participating in jamborees Friday night – just one week ahead of the regular season.

The Richmond Spartans will be making their way to Grain Valley to compete with Chillicothe and Smithville, along with the hosts in a four-team jamboree beginning at 7 p.m. All four teams will play at one time, starting on the 40-yard line and going into the end zone.

