Area emergency personnel prepare for eclipse

State, local officials expect road congestion and disruptions to cell phone, internet connections

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Emergency personnel in Ray County and statewide are concerned about public safety during the total solar eclipse.

The eclipse, which will pass over the United States on Monday, Aug. 21, may cause a number of safety issues, from medical issues relating to heat stroke or eye damage to public safety issues such as heavy traffic congestion or even terrorist acts.

Ray County Emergency Management Coordinator Carl Harper briefed several law enforcement and fire safety officers on the issues during a meeting Wednesday evening at the county’s Emergency Operations Center, 916 Wollard Blvd.

Harper said some of the prime viewing areas in Ray County, which countywide is in the path of totality, include Elmira, Hardin and a large stretch of road between highways E and K. He said to expect viewers to come watch the eclipse along the roads and in open fields.

