Aggressive Aggies manhandle Northwest

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

After a disappointing performance during its season-opening win over KC East, Norborne/Hardin-Central had a week of rigorous training to prepare for Northwest of Hughesville Friday night at Hardin-Central.

Aggies coach Kirk Thacker could see a change from the first week to the second.

“We were a lot more aggressive when we came out this week than we were last week,” Thacker said.

The Aggies used that aggressiveness to roll to a 76-14 win.

“It was good to watch them,” Thacker stated.

Offensively, the Aggies displayed their aggressiveness by amassing more than 350 yards rushing. Their leading rusher was Zach Pearon with 121 yards and four touchdowns on seven carries. He also contributed a two-point conversion run.

