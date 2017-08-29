’87 Dawgs reunite for 30th anniversary

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Admittedly, David Warren hasn’t visited Hardin-Central much since his days of high school gridiron glory ended there.

Last week, however, Warren had a chance to visit his old school – and was glad he did.

A Californian since 1992, Warren was among those players from Hardin-Central’s 1987 Class 1A state championship football team who were honored during halftime of last Friday night’s 8-man football game between Norborne Hardin-Central and Northwest of Hughesville (see related story). As a running back and defensive end, he was part of a 21-man roster that went 12-0 in 1987 and capped its perfect season by defeating Adrian 18-6 in the state title game at William Jewell College.

“To come back and go fishing and see the hometown, … (I) couldn’t ask for anything better,” he said shortly after the ceremony. “I haven’t seen some of these people in 30 years.”

