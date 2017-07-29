Undefeated – Parks and Rec Machine Pitch end their season as champions
Congratulations to Richmond Park and Recreation Machine Pitch boys team and Richmond Family Clinic for their undefeated championship season. Pictured front row left to right: Hagen King, Brady Hyder, Will Robinson, Daxton McGinnis, Tanner Graham, Cash Honeycutt, Atticus St. John, Back Row Left to Right: Coach Patrick McGinnis, Jacob Johnson, Mason Covey, Tyler Pennington, Gabriel Johnson, Michael Marmoy, and Coach Don Honeycutt. Special thanks to: Richmond park and recreation, the parents and the other teams and coaches. (Submitted photo)
