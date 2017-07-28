Richmond selects new city administrator

Former Lexington City Administrator Mark Rounds joins Richmond with a background in economic development

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Richmond’s new city administrator comes from across the Missouri River.

The Richmond City Council unanimously approved by a 7-0 vote Mayor Mike Wright’s appointment of Mark Rounds, who is currently Lexington’s city administrator. The vote took place during closed session of the council’s Tuesday meeting at Richmond City Hall. Councilor Justin Meier was absent.

Rounds’ first day is Aug. 15.

“I didn’t sense any hesitation from any of the council members,” Wright said of the vote.

Both the mayor and several councilors said Rounds will be a good fit for Richmond.

“He had all the qualifications we were looking for,” Wright said. “He knows how to be a city administrator. He understands economic development.

