Renter charged with setting home on fire

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A Richmond woman was charged with arson after allegedly setting fire last weekend to the home she was renting, endangering a person inside.

Carolena D. Laguna, 36, was arrested and charged Saturday with first-degree arson, a Class B felony, after she allegedly said the day before that she was going to set her house on South Camden Street on fire. Prosecuting Attorney Camille Johnston alleged in the charging document that Laguna knowingly started a fire when someone was inside, thereby recklessly placing that person in danger of death or serious injury.

Laguna pleaded not guilty during her arraignment Tuesday morning in front of Associate Circuit Judge Lori Baskins at the Ray County Courthouse.

Firefighters with the Richmond Fire Department responded to a house fire at 9:13 p.m. at 504 S. Camden St. After arriving two minutes later, they discovered and put out the source of the fire in a rear bedroom of the ground floor of the two-story home. Firefighters rescued a cat and a dog from the home. The pets survived the event, and no injuries were reported.

