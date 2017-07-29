- News
Lawrence “Larry” Richard Vogt, 77, of Napoleon, died Saturday, July 29, 2017, at home surrounded by his family.
Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, Lexington. Funeral services follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the service.
