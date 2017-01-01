Ice Cream, ice cream, we all want Stet ice cream
Who says ice cream isn’t a proper dinner entree? Folks came from miles away to enjoy homemade ice cream and desserts offered up at the Stet Rural Fire Protection District’s annual Ice Cream Supper on Saturday night. McKey Still, left, and his brother McKai, of Liberty, dig into slices of chocolate cake, cookies and bowls of vanilla ice cream with gusto. Residents and volunteers provide all the homemade desserts. Proceeds from the annual event benefit the Stet fire district. (Photo by Liz Johnson/Richmond News)
