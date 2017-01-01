Hertzog preaches “self-determination” during his first Orrick football camp

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

In leading his first Orrick football camp, new varsity head coach Matt Hertzog was less concerned about teaching plays than he was about getting the Bearcats to buy into a philosophical idea – one he called “the concept of self-determination.”

“If you don’t like where you’re at – on the football field, in life, at your job – the only person who can do anything about it is you,” Hertzog said. “(You) can’t be blaming other people for your shortcomings, OK.? That’s what losers do.”

“Winners, they take the initiative, they take control of the situation, they stay late, they show up early,” he continued. They do the little things. That’s what I’ve been telling the kids: ‘Do the little things. Pay attention to the details. Everything else will follow.’ ”

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.