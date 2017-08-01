Harps grocery store to open in February

After waiting for months in anticipation of any news about the development of a new grocery store, Richmond residents can sleep soundly. Harps is coming.

The food store company announced in a press release Thursday afternoon news of its facility, which is slated to open in February 2018.

Macey Excavating broke ground at the store’s site a few weeks ago. Commerce Construction will manage development of the new grocery store, which will be about 23,000 square feet, said David Ganoung, a spokesman for Harps Food Stores Inc.

Harps will feature a Harps Express, with gas pumps that will offer competitive prices on fuel, according to the press release.

Harps will employ more than 60 associates; Ganoung said 50 of those positions will be available for local hire, while some managers of existing Harps stores may relocate to Richmond.

