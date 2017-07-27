George Robert Miller

George Robert Miller, 95 of Orrick, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2017, at his home in Orrick.

George was born Sept. 22, 1921, in Cleveland, Ohio. He lived in Ohio until he moved to Orrick 54 years ago. George was united in marriage to Betty Jean Loyd, of Orrick, Sept. 30, 1944. She preceded him in death April 22, 2002.

George served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He was employed as a superintendent with J.E. Dunn Construction Company in Kansas City and supervised the concrete construction. He retired from J.E. Dunn in 1982 after 30 years. He was a union member for 60 years.

George loved all sports, and he especially liked the Kansas City Royals. He also enjoyed going to dog races and visiting the casinos.

George was preceded in death by his wife, and his daughter, Carol Ann Van Slyke, Nov. 2, 2006.

Survivors include: his son, James Michael Miller, of Orrick; grandsons, Paul Miller (Caty), of Excelsior Springs, and Michael Van Slyke (Christie), of Trussville, Ala.; granddaughter, Stephanie Metcalf (Michael), of Simpsonville, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Morgan and Ashley, of Simpsonville, S.C., Sophie and Alyson, of Trussville, Ala., Libby, Cory and Trenton Mathews-Miller, of Excelsior Springs; and nephew, Jimmy Coons (Sharon), of Louisville, Ky.

Graveside services were 1 p.m., Monday, July 31, at South Point Cemetery near Orrick with Brother Ray Mathews officiating. George requested no visitation.

Arrangements are under the direction of Gowing Funeral Home, Orrick.