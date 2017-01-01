Farm fresh fun

Norborne celebrates soybeans with its annual festival

It’s called “A great place to meet old friends,” and that’s just the beginning.

Norborne’s annual Soybean Festival is more than just celebrating the agricultural staple.This annual three-day event set for Aug. 3 through 5. is filled with plenty of fun for kids of all ages and takes place in downtown Norborne.

Everyone loves a carnival and Norborne festival-goers are no exception. Southern Fun Carnival will be on hand during the festival providing amusement rides, games and concession each evening of the festival.

Armbands can be purchased for $20 at the ticket window, permitting free rides from 6 to 10 p.m. Advanced armband sales are $15 and may be purchased through Thursday, Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Norborne City Hall or Roger’s Service in Norborne.

A festival favorite is the truck pull. This year the Norborne Fire Department, Missouri Soybeans and Bio Diesel are sponsoring a truck pull in Norborne’s downtown area at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4. Registration for this event begins at 6 p.m., with an entry fee of $10 for up to a 10-person team of any age.

The truck pull winning team will take home $100. The pull task is to pull a 20-ton fire truck by a tow rope for 300 feet and be the fastest one to do it. Truck pull organizers advise participants to bring gloves and wear shoes with good traction.

Another festival favorite is the photo contest and art exhibit. The theme for 2017 is “Tractors, trucks and trains.”

Exhibitors are welcome to bring paintings, drawings, sculptures, pottery or any other kind of art created with this year’s theme in mind. Prizes are awarded in two categories and age groups: 18 years and under – color and black and white and 19 years and older – color and black and white.

A People’s Choice Award will be selected by festival-goers voting for their favorite artwork. Votes are $1 apiece. Proceeds benefit the Norbone High School Art Department.

Entries for the art show may be left in the Methodist Church basement Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. and may be picked up after 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Any art pieces not picked up by 7 p.m. Aug. 5 will become property of the Norborne Soybean Festival committee.

Entry forms may be picked up at Norborne Library/City Hall or downloaded from the Norborne Soybean Festival Facebook page. For more information, call Jan at 660-232-1787.

Art show entries will be on exhibit from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5.

A unique event is the Fruit and Veggie Derby. It will take place at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4. The contest is open for children age 6 to adults. Registration is from 1 to 1:45 p.m., in the parking lot next to the fire department on East Second Street.

The main-frame and wheels of each derby entry must be made of produce only such as fruits or vegetables. The wheel axle may be made of other materials. Entries will be released at the top of a four foot high ramp. The track widens at its base and the car that remains within the boundary and goes the greatest distance will win the contest.

The Norborne Soybean Festival 5K Run/Walk will begin at 8 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 5. Registration for the run/walk begins at 7 a.m. and is $20 per person. The course is flat and bikes and strollers are welcome. Proceeds benefit school uniforms. For more information, contact Michael Lock at 660-542-4449.

For more information on the Soybean Festival, contact Linda Leabo at 660-593-3514.