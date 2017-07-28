Cuts slash Shirkey nursing budget

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The state’s cuts to Medicaid will take a chunk from Shirkey Nursing & Rehabilitation’s budget.

That chunk amounts to about $20,000 a month, or a 3.5 percent loss of daily revenue. Chris Brown, administrator of Shirkey, said the cuts go into effect Aug. 1.

“When you’re working on razor-thin margins as it is, that’s a huge amount of money,” Brown said, citing concerns that, as an administrator, he will be unable to offer the same quality of service as before.

“That’s my frustration as an administrator, is how do I offer the same level of service when they keep taking money away?” Brown said. “And that’s what every healthcare administrator is facing. We are going to be expected to do so much more with so much less money. The Baby Boomers are coming, and that’s why they’re cutting.”

