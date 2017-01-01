Aggies cap final football camp with trip to Albany

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Norborne/Hardin-Central’s final team camp this summer ended with a field trip.

For the first four days of the July 17-21 camp, the Aggies trained at Hardin-Central. For the final day, however, they went to Albany, where they participated in the Northwest Missouri 8-Man Football Camp. The jamboree-oriented camp allowed the Aggies to scrimmage – with full-contact blocking, but thudding instead of tackling – against other programs, including state powerhouse Stanberry.

Aggies coach Kirk Thacker considered it a worthwhile trip.

