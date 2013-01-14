Lee Edward Millentree

Lee Edward Millentree, 58, of Lexington, died Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2013, at his home.

Services were 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 14, at Lexington United Methodist Church with visitation prior to services, at the church. Burial in Lexington Memory Gardens. Memorials may be made to the family.

Arrangements are by Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, Lexington.