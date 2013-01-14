Joyce Ann Hosman
Joyce Ann Hosman, 73, of Richmond, died Friday, Jan. 11, 2013 at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond.
Joyce was born Jan. 1, 1940 in Gallatin, to Floyd E. and Erma Mae (Place) Tague. She married Larry L. Hosman of Hamilton, April 23, 1966; he survives of the home.
Additional survivors include one son, Cleveland Hosman and his significant other, Shannon Goode of Richmond; three daughters and sons-in-law, Patty Clemens and her significant other, Denton Hoaglin of Independence, Beverly and Gerald Gaulden of Richmond and Stephanie and Jerry Hartman of Hamilton; one brother and sister-in-law, David and Jeannine Tague of Cameron; one sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Alvin Smith of Gallatin; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronald Tague, Floyd Tague, Jr., and Jerry Tague.
Joyce worked at Lake City Arsenal as a technician for 24 years before retiring in 2005. She was of the Baptist faith. She had lived in Richmond most of her life.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, Jan. 14, at 2:30 p.m. at the Highland Cemetery in Hamilton. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. On-line condolences may be left on our website at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com
Nancy Gant
January 14, 2013 at 8:58 am
I was sorry to hear about your loss, special prayers for all of you
Tia Jacobson (VanBibber)
January 15, 2013 at 10:54 am
So very sorry to hear of Joyce’s passing. She was a terrific woman, I remembering visiting with her and Hoss when we were staying with Shirley and David. May she rest in peace, prayers and hugs!