Bob G. Vandiver, 84, of Camden, died Monday, Jan. 14, 2013 at his home.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 17, at 1:30 p.m. at the Richmond United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in South Point Cemetery near Orrick.
janice [Nichols] Griffith
January 14, 2013 at 5:07 pm
Sorry to hear about Bobby, Tell Uncle Dick my family is thinking of his family and that we love them all, Janice [Nichols] Griffith
Gary hunt & Bonnie butler
January 14, 2013 at 5:57 pm
Our prayers and thoughts are with the whole Vandiver family!!! What a loss!!! We will miss him dearly!!! A huge loss for the whole Richmond community!!!
Gary and Bonnie
Sharon & Dempsey Gottschalk
January 14, 2013 at 6:42 pm
Bob was a man of integrity; we will miss his friendship.
Alicia Essig
January 15, 2013 at 10:07 am
Was sadden to hear of Bob’s passing. He was a very kind and generous man. Bob was always a good friend to my parents and I loved him for that. My heart goes out to all of your families.