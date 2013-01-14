Bob G. Vandiver

Bob G. Vandiver, 84, of Camden, died Monday, Jan. 14, 2013 at his home.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 17, at 1:30 p.m. at the Richmond United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in South Point Cemetery near Orrick.