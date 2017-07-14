Women’s resource center renamed Bridge of Hope

By Hanna Sumpter, Staff Writer

Ray County Women’s Resource Center now bears a different name: Bridge of Hope.

The new name coincides with the center’s true goals: to bridge the gap between people, especially women, and the resources they need. Connie Taylor, executive director of the center, said the center’s new name – coupled with a new look to both its exterior and interior – is a “prime opportunity” to raise awareness in the community about the center and its mission.

“We were kind of running by the seat of our pants when we started,” Taylor said. “Now we know our target audience, and we know what type of community we live in.”

The complete story is in the Tuesday, July 14, 2017 Richmond News.

