William ‘Jerry’ Hannsz

William “Jerry” Hannsz, 69, of Richmond, died Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at his home.

Jerry was born Sept. 30, 1947, in Kansas City, Mo., to William Harold and Iris Marie (Thompson) Hannsz. He married Tammy Y. Wilson, of Wellington, Feb. 14, 1999; she survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: one son, Jerry Keeton Hannsz, of the home; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Wendy and Dustin Gifford, of Richmond, and Kelly and Kelly Inks, of Richmond; one sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Dale Chaffin, of Lenexa, Kan.; seven grandchildren, Collin Inks, Mara Inks, Luke Gifford, Ava Gifford, Hannah Hayes, Haylee Hayes and Heather Hayes; one nephew, Adam Chaffin; two stepsons, Billy Wilson, and his wife, Kristy, of Richmond, and Jeremy Hayes, and his wife, Cassie, of Richmond; one stepdaughter, Lindsay LaBella, and her significant other, Kyle Lee, of Kansas City, Mo.; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Genevia Wilson, of Odessa.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by one son, Justin Hannsz.

Jerry was a lifelong farmer and also worked as an operating engineer for Local Union 101 for nearly 30 years. He lived in the Orrick area most of his life and attended Orrick Christian Church. He was a Shriner and belonged to the ADA Masonic Lodge 444 A.F. & A.M. in Orrick and the Ararat Temple. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed playing baseball, fast pitch softball, farming and raising cattle.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s Hospital for children or the ADA Masonic Lodge 444 A.F. & A.M. in Orrick.

A Masonic service is 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 13, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond, followed by a visitation at 7 p.m. Funeral services are 10 a.m., Friday, July 14, at Orrick Christian Church, Orrick. Burial will be in South Point Cemetery near Orrick. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.