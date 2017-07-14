Walmart, chamber laud store grand reopening

By Hanna Sumpter, Staff Writer

Richmond Walmart hosted its grand reopening Friday to celebrate the completion of the store’s remodeling and additional features.

The remodeling took a total of 12 weeks to complete, and new features include: an upgraded baby department with strollers at floor level, state-of-the-art electronics department with interactive displays, an expanded pharmacy with a new consultation room, and Walmart Pickup located near the front of the store with an added waiting area.

“This remodel, along with our everyday low prices, represents our continued investment in Richmond,” said Store Manager Gary Wastell. “Listening to customers and incorporating the products and experiences they want is what it means to be a store of the community.”

