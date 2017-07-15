Virginia Lucille Rowan

Virginia Lucille Rowan, 87, of Lee’s Summit, died Thursday, July 13, 2017, at Golden Years Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Harrisonville.

Virginia was born Oct. 31, 1929, in Kansas City, Mo., to George Wesley and Bernice Constance (Gee) Harrell. She married Charles Ray Rowan, of Millville, Oct. 31, 1947; he survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: one son and daughter-in-law, Zak and Marie Rowan, of Florissant, Colo.; three daughters and three sons-in-law, Dallas and Charles Greife, of Adrian, Deborah and Brad Rozelle, of Arvada, Colo., and Ruth and Michael Pottinger, of Lee’s Summit; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Coleman, of Belton.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by one brother, Lawrence Harrell; one sister, Rosalie Fernandez; and her great-granddaughter, Madison Abercrombie.

Virginia was a housewife and homemaker and also worked as a certified nursing assistant for Bates County Memorial Hospital. Virginia was a Christian of the Methodist faith. She and Charles have enjoyed 69 years of marriage, and on Halloween it would have been 70 wonderful years. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a kind loving person to all.

Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 18, at Knoxville Christian Union Church, Knoxville. Funeral services follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial follows at Bethel Cemetery, Polo.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond.Online condolences to the family may be made at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.