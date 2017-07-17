- News
Viola Delores McGrath, 89, of Blue Springs, formerly of Lexington, died Monday, July 17, 2017, at her home.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 21, at Walker Nadler Fuller Funeral Home, Lexington. Graveside services are 10 a.m., Saturday, July 22, at Lexington Memory Gardens Cemetery.
