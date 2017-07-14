Trial date set in involuntary manslaughter case

By Hanna Sumpter, Staff Writer

A criminal case against a man charged with allegedly killing his father in a drunk driving accident is set to go to a jury trial.

Ryan D. Pliler, 33, pleaded not guilty during a court appearance May 24. The hearing was continued to June 28, during which Pliler’s pre-trial conference was set for Aug. 18 and his jury trial was set for Dec. 13 and 14.

Pliler is charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree assault, both class C felonies. He is also charged with operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, a misdemeanor, and an infraction for allegedly not wearing his seatbelt.

