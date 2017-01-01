Thrice thankful to first responders, police

Dear Editor,

I never thought I would be the person to write this, but I felt the need to give thanks to some great people in our community.

I’ve had three serious emergencies in the past two years and have been impressed with the outcome only because of the training of our police department, fire department, sheriff’s department and ambulance.

I’m so grateful for their response time, professionalism and the compassion of these departments.

I’m sorry I can’t name all the people involved, but a special thanks to Brad Branson, Ray Orth and Jerry Folvarcik.

Thanks,

Tina Eller, Richmond