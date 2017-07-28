There is always a ‘ram in the bush’ for for those who love God

Abraham was a great man because he had great faith. The Bible tells us that Abraham “believed God.” He did not slay any giants like David, or write any Proverbs like Solomon. “Abraham believed God.” He did not confront any Pharaohs or dispense any laws like Moses. “Abraham believed God.” He did not have Samson’s strength, “Abraham believed God.” He did not walk through any flames like the three Hebrew boys, or spend any time in a lions den like Daniel. “Abraham simply believed God.” He did not dream any dreams like Joseph or see any visions like Ezekiel. “Abraham believed God.” Abraham did not proclaim the Messiah’s coming like Isaiah, “Abraham just believed God.”

When God instructed Abraham to journey to a land that he knew not of, Abraham believed God and went. When Abraham was told that he and his wife, Sarah, would bear a child, “Abraham believed God.” When Abraham was 99 and Sarah was 90, their son Isaac was born.

Miracles can still happen when you believe. Ways can still be made out of no way when you believe. Those who seem lost can still be saved when they believe.

People need to understand that there’s going to come a time in their life when their beliefs and everything they claim to stand for will be tested. God had made such a request of Abraham. Abraham didn’t understand, but still he believed God. You need to understand that you’re going to have to walk through some of life’s valleys by yourself. Not even your closest friend or loved one can do anything to help you.

