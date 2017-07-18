State cuts impact independent living centers

Some Ray County residents to lose hours of in-home care

By Hanna Sumpter, Staff Writer

Some Ray County residents are left without hours of care because of state funding cuts for local independent living centers in Missouri, which became effective this month.

Access II Independent Living Center was one of 22 centers across the state that were forced to cut and limit services after July 1 because state funding for the centers was reduced in May.

Missouri state legislators in May voted to cut funding to independent living centers by more than $1.8 million, affecting all 22 centers throughout the state, according to a press release from the Access II Independent Living Center in Gallatin. The 22 centers were previously splitting $4.8 million and will now try to operate with decreased funds. The local Independent Living Center, Access II Independent Living Center in Gallatin is one of the centers directly impacted by those cuts.

Access II provides services to the disabled and elderly in eight counties, including Ray. Because of the funding cuts, Access II reduced its annual budget by 40 percent.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, July 18, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.