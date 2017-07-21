State brings back MORx program

By Hanna Sumpter, Staff Writer

Hundreds of Ray Countians could receive assistance with their medications again after state budgeting issues almost shut down a prescription drug assistance program.

In Ray County alone, 261 people almost lost partial prescription coverage at the beginning of the month because of a loss of funding for the Missouri Rx program, according to the Missouri Department of Social Services.

The MORx program is Missouri’s statewide prescription drug assistance program. MORx was created to provide prescription drug assistance by coordinating benefits with Medicare’s Part D Prescription Drug Program, according to the Missouri Department of Social Services.

The program was slated to lose funding when state lawmakers struggled to balance the state budget after a $500 million revenue shortfall. However, legislation was passed June 30 to extend the program’s sunset date to Aug. 28, 2022.

