Richmond FFA, Millville 4-H fare well at ham auction

Auctioneer Heather Wrisinger-Pugh poses with contestant Cash Honeycutt, of Richmond Showmen 4-H, for a photo for his mom, Jamie Honeycutt, to take while he sells his country cured ham Tuesday at the fair’s annual ham breakfast and auction at the Eagleton Center. Honeycutt’s ham received third place among the Top 25 sold, fetching $239.25 from buyer Linda’s Floral, a longtime supporter of the fair. The top honors went to Montana Skelton, of Richmond FFA, for his 15-pound ham. Reserve champion went to Wyatt Covey of Richmond FFA. (Photo by JoEllen Black/Richmond News)

By JoEllen Black, Publisher

First-time efforts are normally learning lessons, but for Richmond FFA junior Montana Skelton, it was that and much more.

Skelton’s 15-pound country ham was awarded grand champion at this year’s Ray County Fair. Calvert’s Tire and Body Shop was the top bidder at $22 per pound, netting $330 for the champion.

Skelton told the crowd he learned some key steps: the cure is critical, as well as temperature and environmental control when curing a ham.

Richmond FFA freshman Wyatt Covey, a four-time competitor, received reserve grand champion for his best effort, so far. His 16.5-pound ham netted $14.50 a pound by buyer Ray County Animal Hospital. Cash Honeycutt, of Richmond Showmen 4-H, received third.

