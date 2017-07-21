- News
By JoEllen Black, Publisher
First-time efforts are normally learning lessons, but for Richmond FFA junior Montana Skelton, it was that and much more.
Skelton’s 15-pound country ham was awarded grand champion at this year’s Ray County Fair. Calvert’s Tire and Body Shop was the top bidder at $22 per pound, netting $330 for the champion.
Skelton told the crowd he learned some key steps: the cure is critical, as well as temperature and environmental control when curing a ham.
Richmond FFA freshman Wyatt Covey, a four-time competitor, received reserve grand champion for his best effort, so far. His 16.5-pound ham netted $14.50 a pound by buyer Ray County Animal Hospital. Cash Honeycutt, of Richmond Showmen 4-H, received third.
The complete story and more Ray County Fair photos are in the Friday, July 21, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
