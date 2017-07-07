- News
- Sports
- Obituaries
- Community
- Religion
- Legal Notices
- Classifieds
- E-Edition
- Subscription Rates
- Auctions
- Editorials
- Photo Gallery
- Hall of Fame
By Russ Green/Sports Editor
For the third year in a row the Richmond High School athletic teams have captured the MRVC East all-sports title. Spartan and Lady Spartan teams combined to rack up six league titles and shared one other as Richmond won its fourth all-sports championship. Richmond totaled 54 points through the fall, winter and spring sports seasons. Higginsville, the owner of the five other all-sports titles, was the runner-up with 50 points. Richmond and Higginsville have combined to win all of the league’s all-sports championships since the conference was split into the East and West beginning with the 2008-09 school year.
The complete story is in the Friday, July 7, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login