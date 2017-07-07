Protecting endangered species vs. flood control

Corps weighing plans on fulfilling federal requirements and flood control concerns on the Missouri River

By Hanna Sumpter, Staff Writer

The United States Army Corps of Engineers is reviewing public comments regarding a new plan for the Missouri River Recovery Program.

The corp received around 450 comments on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement environmental status of the Missouri River.

Comments came from a variety of stakeholders, including: members of the public, businesses, non-governmental organizations, civic organizations and varied government agencies at the federal, state, local and tribal levels.

“So we’re going through those now and categorizing them and developing general themes from the comments that people provided,” said Jamie Daneesi, public affairs specialist with the Omaha district of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Daneesi added that those themes will be discussed at the Aug. 8-10 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in downtown Omaha, Neb.

