Power Wheels Derby heats up at fairgrounds
Trevor Brown, right, drives his Grave Digger Power Wheels car away from Steven Farris in his Jeep Power Wheels on Saturday evening during the Power Wheels Derby before the Demolition Derby began at the Ray County Fairgrounds. See additional photos of the fair on pages 8-9. Look for more photos in the Tuesday,
July 25, 2017 edition of the Richmond News. (Photo by Hanna Sumpter/Richmond News)
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login