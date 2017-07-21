Phyllis Ann ‘Pugh’ Lee

Phyllis Ann (Pugh) Lee, 77 of Camden, passed away Friday, July 21, 2017, at Maple Wood Care Center, Kansas City, Mo.

Phyllis was born March 13, 1940, in Kansas City, Mo., the firstborn of 15 children to Russell Wayne Pugh and Genevieve Alice (Waldman) Pugh.

Phyllis married John Marion Lee, of rural Orrick, July 25, 1958. Together they had five children: one son, Bucky (Bennie) Lee, and wife, Debi, of Richmond; four daughters, Mona Lee, and Joe McCartney, of Camden, Tammy Lee, of the home, Barbie Pierson, and husband, Mike, of Excelsior Springs, and Jona Stephens, and husband, DeWayne, of Fleming; 10 grandchildren, Aaron Lee (Amy), Samantha Dorton (Kyle), Jeffrey McCartney, Anthony McCartney (Lindsey), Kristen Dickey (Landon), Justin Pierson, Devin Pierson, Kimberly McCartney, Nicholas Pierson (McKenzie) and SavAnna Stephens; and 11 great grandchildren.

Phyllis is also survived by her siblings, Robert Pugh (Rita), of Weatherby Lake, Eddie Pugh (Carla), of Excelsior Springs, Donald Lee Pugh, of Excelsior Springs, Carolyn Wolf (Bob), of Henrietta, Chuck (Charles) Pugh (Leah), of Orrick, Janet Karl (Jimmy), of Richmond, Barbara Martin (Steve), of Excelsior Springs, Debbie Knutter (Bill), of Orrick, Teresa Wilson (Rick), of Orrick, Billy Pugh, of Fulton, and Dale Pugh (Rose), of Excelsior Springs; sisters-in-law, Jessie Robinson, of Hardin, and Teresa Twyman (Tom), of Hardin; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Genevieve Pugh; her father and mother-in-law, Benjamin and Veda (Butler) Lee; brothers, Richard (Dickey) Pugh and Michael Pugh; one sister, Beverly (Peggy) Adams; one niece, Jill Pugh; one brother-in-law, Allen Lee Sr., and his wife, Rose; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Barbara Green, and husband, Jim; and brother-in-law, Earl (Steve) Lee, and sister-in-law, Bernice Lee.

Phyllis was a great wife and was a great mother to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her siblings. She enjoyed time spent with her grandkids and great-grandkids, as well as her big family. Phyllis was a 1958 graduate of Orrick High School. She worked for Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and Walmart, both in Richmond. She was a Girl Scout leader in Orrick for many years. Phyllis enjoyed camping, fishing and family float trips. She loved to watch the birds and look at her flowers from her chair in the living room. She touched the lives of many and will be sadly missed by all.

Visitation was 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, July 23, at Gowing Funeral Home, Orrick. Funeral services were 1 p.m., Monday, July 24, at the First Baptist Church of Richmond. Burial followed in South Point Cemetery, Orrick.

Memorials in memory of Phyllis are suggested to DaVita of North Kansas City, Mo. Arrangements are under the direction of Gowing Funeral Home, Orrick.