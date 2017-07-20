Paul R. Rapp

Paul R. Rapp, 79, of Richmond, died Thursday, July 20, 2017, at North Kansas City Hospital, North Kansas City, Mo.

Paul was born May 15, 1938, in Britt, Iowa, to Raymond and Josephine (Booth) Rapp.

Survivors include: three daughters and two sons-in-law, Denise and Don Hilt, of Kansas City, Kan., Karen and Bradley Williams, of Lee’s Summit, and Kris Platko, of Lyndhurst, Ohio; one sister, Janine “Peppy” Bedwell, of North Hollywood, Calif.; eight grandchildren, Heather and Zach Gabriel, Kate and Joe Hilt, Amy Hilt, Ian Dobyns, Aubrey Williams, Julia Williams, George Platko, Matthew Platko and Isaiah Gabriel; two stepbrothers, Ted and Tim of Iowa; stepsister, Polly of Iowa; his love dog, Frank, and all who sit at the table.

Paul was a truck driver for Skelgas. He was a member of the Ray County Fair Board. He was a 34-year member of A.A. He was a founding member of Faith Lutheran Church in Richmond. Paul lived most of his life in Richmond. He was an avid fisherman.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Richmond or to the A.A.

Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, July 24, at Faith Lutheran Church, Richmond. Funeral services are 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 25, at the church.

Inurnment will be at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.