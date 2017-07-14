Pass to play taken up a notch

RHS student athletes’ grades to be monitored every two weeks for 2017-18 school season

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Some Richmond students might have to spend more time doing their homework if they want to play sports this school year.

A new policy, on pages 5 and 6 of the 2017-18 athletic handbook, states student athletes’ grades will be monitored in two-week increments. Under the old handbook, grades were checked when each semester ended to determine a student’s eligibility for the following semester, new Athletic Director Ron Dunham said during an interview Tuesday.

The Richmond R-XVI Board of Education unanimously approved during its meeting Tuesday night at the district offices adopting the policy, following a short presentation by Dunham and some discussion. Dunham said he would present the handbook to parents and athletes Aug. 1 during Meet the Coaches Night.

