By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News
Some Richmond students might have to spend more time doing their homework if they want to play sports this school year.
A new policy, on pages 5 and 6 of the 2017-18 athletic handbook, states student athletes’ grades will be monitored in two-week increments. Under the old handbook, grades were checked when each semester ended to determine a student’s eligibility for the following semester, new Athletic Director Ron Dunham said during an interview Tuesday.
The Richmond R-XVI Board of Education unanimously approved during its meeting Tuesday night at the district offices adopting the policy, following a short presentation by Dunham and some discussion. Dunham said he would present the handbook to parents and athletes Aug. 1 during Meet the Coaches Night.
The complete story is in the Friday, July 14, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
