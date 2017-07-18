Orrick’s new football coach ‘not afraid of hard work’

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Matt Hertzog must work quickly this summer.

Hertzog is Orrick’s new varsity football coach. He succeeds David Rash, who has joined the Richmond football coaching staff.

The Pleasant Hill native and Baker University graduate said he was offered the job three days before Orrick’s spring semester ended. Thus, when the Bearcats open their season in August, he’ll have been on the job roughly three months.

Hertzog, however, doesn’t mind having to jump into his new position.

“I’m not afraid of hard work, not afraid of getting my hands dirty,” he said during a July 6 interview at the Orrick schoolhouse.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, July 18, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.