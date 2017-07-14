New senior housing slated for Aug. 1 completion

By Hanna Sumpter, Staff Writer

A new income-based housing development will soon be available for seniors hoping to live in Richmond.

Harvest Hills Villas, a senior housing development for people age 55 and older, will offer apartment complexes totaling 48 units.

The development at the intersection of North Thornton Street and Missouri Highway 13 is about 25 percent complete, according to Tim Riffle, the project superintendent with Hamilton Builders of Springfield. Riffle said nothing has delayed progress since its construction began in summer 2016 other than rainy weather. The development should be complete by Aug. 1.

“We’re getting ready to do the streets and curbs, landscape and irrigation, top soil, final grading,” Riffle said. “We’re still working on the finishes inside – kitchen cabinets, toilets, sinks, carpeting, flooring, painting…”

